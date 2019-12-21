Headlines

BJP plans 100 rallies, 250 press meets to counter anti-CAA narrative

The announcement came after a meeting of senior BJP leaders with the party's working president JP Nadda over the controversial law.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 09:13 PM IST

As the protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act rages on across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a massive campaign to reach out to over three crore families to allay public fears and apprehensions over the new law.

Addressing reporters in the national capital on Saturday, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the party will organise 250 press conference in the next 10 days.

"The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 100 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition," Yadav said.

The announcement came after a meeting of senior BJP leaders with the party's working president JP Nadda over the controversial law which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Accusing opposition parties including Congress, TMC and the RJD of provoking the anti-government protests over the CAA, Yadav said the communication campaign was being launched to counter the "lies."

"Do Congress and RJD support violence so far as anti-CAA protests are concerned," he asked.

"The BJP will take along the refugees, who come to India due to atrocities in their countries in its rallies," he announced.

"Our party is of the view that all communities - Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Parsi, Sikha and others - are Indian citizens and have the right to live with dignity," the BJP leader said.

When asked about the BJP ally JDU's protest to the National Register of Citizens, Yadav said that the CAA and the NRC are two different issues.

"JDU supported the CAA in Parliament. NRC and CAA are different. The NRC is an administrative issue," he said.

