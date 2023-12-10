BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

JP Nadda, Bharatiya Janta Party president on Saturday spoke to the newly elected party MLAs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

JP Nadda, Bharatiya Janta Party president on Saturday spoke to the newly elected party MLAs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Nadda asked the newly elected to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Vatra (developed India pledge march) amid buzz over the appointment of chief ministers in three states, said party leaders familiar with the matter.

Nadda conducted this online meeting with MLAs before the party-appointed observers will meet legislators in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to decide on appointing CM. The BJP has formed a team of observers for each state, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for Rajasthan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Madhya Pradesh and tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda for Chhattisgarh.

Legislative party meetings are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh on Sunday evening, in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and in Rajasthan on Tuesday. In the evening, Nadda spoke to the MLAs and informed them about their duties and objectives. Nadda also focused on the importance of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reported Hindustan times.

“Nadda ji in his address to the new MLAs said the BJP is planning a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in every constituency of Chhattisgarh, in which the local MLAs and leaders will be inducted to create awareness and propagate the policies and programmes of the Modi government,” said one of the newly elected MLAs in Chhattisgarh.

Another MLA said the objective of the meeting was to prepare the BJP for the upcoming parliamentary elections and added that the CM candidate was not discussed at the meeting. Nadda repeated the same message for leaders in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and urged the newly elected MLAs to visit every home to deliver the message of the Prime Minister.

In Chhattisgarh, the party is likely to choose between an OBC or a tribal face with Raman Singh, CM thrice from 2003 to 2018, almost ruled out. OBCs account for around 45% and tribals are 32% of the state’s population.

