Headlines

Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK’s 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three held in Chandigarh for killing Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer inches closer to Rs 400 crore, mints Rs 37 crore

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK’s 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Sana Raees Khan reveals if she has crush on Vicky Jain, defends holding his hand in Bigg Boss 17: 'He used to enjoy...'

6 Indian batsmen to win Orange Cap in IPL

Teams to pick most wickets in test, ODI and T20Is in cricket history

Inspiring quotes from Naruto

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

Sana Raees Khan reveals if she has crush on Vicky Jain, defends holding his hand in Bigg Boss 17: 'He used to enjoy...'

Zoya Akhtar says casting Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies does not amount to nepotism: 'Who are you...'

HomeIndia

India

BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

JP Nadda, Bharatiya Janta Party president on Saturday spoke to the newly elected party MLAs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

JP Nadda, Bharatiya Janta Party president on Saturday spoke to the newly elected party MLAs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Nadda asked the newly elected to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Vatra (developed India pledge march) amid buzz over the appointment of chief ministers in three states, said party leaders familiar with the matter. 

Nadda conducted this online meeting with MLAs before the party-appointed observers will meet legislators in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to decide on appointing CM. The BJP has formed a team of observers for each state, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for Rajasthan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Madhya Pradesh and tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda for Chhattisgarh.

Legislative party meetings are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh on Sunday evening, in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and in Rajasthan on Tuesday. In the evening, Nadda spoke to the MLAs and informed them about their duties and objectives. Nadda also focused on the importance of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reported Hindustan times.

“Nadda ji in his address to the new MLAs said the BJP is planning a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in every constituency of Chhattisgarh, in which the local MLAs and leaders will be inducted to create awareness and propagate the policies and programmes of the Modi government,” said one of the newly elected MLAs in Chhattisgarh.

Another MLA said the objective of the meeting was to prepare the BJP for the upcoming parliamentary elections and added that the CM candidate was not discussed at the meeting. Nadda repeated the same message for leaders in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and urged the newly elected MLAs to visit every home to deliver the message of the Prime Minister.

In Chhattisgarh, the party is likely to choose between an OBC or a tribal face with Raman Singh, CM thrice from 2003 to 2018, almost ruled out. OBCs account for around 45% and tribals are 32% of the state’s population.

Read: With Rs 290 crore from Income Tax raid, Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: ‘It’s just that…’

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films

Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE