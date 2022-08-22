Search icon
'Sab golmaal hai': BJP takes jibe at Arvind Kejriwal in parody video amid excise policy probe

Earlier Manish Sisodia claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke AAP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Screengrab from video tweeted by BJP

Amid an ongoing CBI probe into Delhi excise policy, BJP has taken a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a parody video featuring the AAP convenor.

The 3.37 minute parody video was shared by BJP’s media cell in-charge Amit Malviya. The video shows a man dressed as Kejriwal enacting the allegations levelled by the BJP against Delhi CM and AAP government in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam and the ongoing politics over freebies.

"Golmaal hai bhai, sab golmaal hai (everything is a deception)," Malviya wrote in the tweet along with the video.

Earlier today, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP.

"The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister," the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end.

During the visit, the two AAP leaders hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia. This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

 

