Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a 'Pad Yatra' in the national capital, the party has alleged and claimed that the attack was "orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party".

Taking to 'X', Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the "BJP sent its goons to attack Kejriwal".

भाजपा ने आज @ArvindKejriwal जी पर विकासपुरी की पद यात्रा में हमला करवाया। पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल पर फ़र्ज़ी केस किया, उनको गिरफ़्तार किया, उनकी इन्सुलिन रोक कर उनको मारने की साज़िश रची और जब कोर्ट ने रिहा कर दिया तो भाजपा अपने गुंडों से हमला करवा रही है।



भाजपा वालों: दिल्ली वाले… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 25, 2024

"Today, BJP got@ArvindKejriwalji attacked during his padyatra in Vikaspuri. First, they filed a fake case against Arvind Kejriwal, arrested him, conspired to kill him by stopping his insulin and when the court released him, BJP is getting its goons to attack him. BJP people: The people of Delhi will definitely take revenge for this attack on their son, their brother in the coming elections", she wrote.

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accused the BJP of planning the attack and said that "if anything happens to Kejriwal, the responsibility will be on the party (BJP)".

"The attack on Arvind Kejriwal is extremely condemnable and worrying. It is clear that the BJP has carried out this attack through its goons.If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will be on the BJP. We are not going to be afraid—the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast on its mission", Sisodia wrote in a post on 'X'.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को भाजपा ने पहले जेल में मारने की कोशिश की। अब कोर्ट ने उन्हें रिहा किया है और वो अपनी दिल्ली की जनता से मिलने रोज़ बाहर निकल रहे हैं तो भाजपा उनको अपने गुंडों द्वारा मारने की कोशिश कर रही है।

भाजपा अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को किसी भी तरह से ख़त्म करना चाहती है… https://t.co/UPw26NRU1Y — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 25, 2024

In another post, the AAP leader claimed that "the BJP wants to kill Kejriwal because it will never be able to defeat him in the elections".

"BJP first tried to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail. Now the court has released him and he is coming out every day to meet the people of Delhi, so BJP is trying to kill him through its goons.BJP wants to finish off Arvind Kejriwal by any means because they will never be able to defeat him in elections", he wrote.

Moreover, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak also echoed a similar sentiment and claimed that the "BJP cannot tolerate the way people are supporting Arvind Kejriwal".

भाजपा ने अपने गुंडे भेजकर अरविंद केजरीवाल जी पर हमला करने की कोशिश की। जिस तरह से लोग उन्हें समर्थन और प्यार दे रहे हैं, वह भाजपा से बर्दाश्त नहीं हो रहा। पहले इन्होंने केजरीवाल को जेल में मारने की कोशिश की और अब ये सब कर रहे हैं।



जो मर्जी कर लें, ये लोग अरविंद केजरीवाल को हरा… — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) October 25, 2024

"BJP tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal by sending its goons. BJP cannot tolerate the way people are supporting and loving him. First they tried to kill Kejriwal in jail and now they are doing all this.Whatever they do, these people cannot defeat Arvind Kejriwal", Pathak wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the BJP has yet not responded to the allegations levelled by the AAP. The ruling AAP is carrying foot marches across various segments in the national capital in the run up to the Delhi assembly polls, slated to held in February next year.