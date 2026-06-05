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'BJP or Tamil?' Annamalai launches new party to take on DMK-AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Speculations related to Annamalai starting a new political party grew after the BJP's big loss in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, where the party managed to secure a mere 3 per cent vote share while contesting on 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

'BJP or Tamil?' Annamalai launches new party to take on DMK-AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
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K Annamalai has announced a new political "movement", following his exit from Bharatiya Janata Party. The former BJP Tamil Nadu chief said his party will contest in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, taking on DMK-AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

K Annamalai launches new party


"Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu," he said while revealing that he had informed the BJP about his decision before the Tamil Nadu elections. "It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on 4th December 2025 that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go," he said.

Speculations related to Annamalai starting a new political party grew after the BJP's big loss in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, where the party managed to secure a mere 3 per cent vote share while contesting on 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK. Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4

Why did Annamalai exit the BJP?

Annamalai's resignation was accepted by Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin on Friday. In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party. "I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time," he said. "After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he added.

About K Annamalai

K. Annamalai is an Indian politician from the BJP and a former IPS officer with the Karnataka Police from 2011 to 2019. He was the TN BJP state president from July 2021 to April 2025. During his term, the party’s visibility and prominence in Tamil Nadu grew. He lost the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election from Aravakurichi and the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore.

Annamalai gave a major boost to the BJP in Tamil Nadu, where he managed to climb the party's vote share to 11 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from three per cent. However, the BJP couldn't win a single parliamentary seat. Due to this and his sour relations with AIADMK, he was replaced by Nainar Nagendran as the Tamil Nadu state chief in 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

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