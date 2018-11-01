BJP only remembers Lord Ram during elections: Congress' Rajeev Shukla

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying the BJP only remembers Ram temple issue when elections are near.

Shukla, the party's national spokesperson, at a press conference here also attacked the government on the issue of Rafale fighter jet deal. He said the Centre was hiding information on the deal from the Supreme Court and Parliament.

"What kind of a corruption-free India they have given where the Supreme Court has to ask for the Rafale aircraft deal details. The government is hiding information from Parliament and the Supreme Court," Shukla said.

Replying to a question on Ram temple issue, Shukla said the "BJP recalls Lord Ram only when elections are near".

"They have nothing to do with Lord Ram. The BJP does not have faith on him but garnering votes in his name during elections," he said.

He, however, clarified the Congress's stand on the issue, saying the party will obey the order of the Supreme Court in the matter.

Attacking the Vasundhara Raje-led government in Rajasthan, the Congress leader said it has pushed the state into BIMARU category, an acronym for states with poor socio-economic parameter.

People in the BJP have mastered the art of making false promises, he added.

Shukla said every section of the society in the state was suffering due to deteriorating health, education, and water facilities.

"Ache Din did not arrive for any section of society in the BJP rule and there is no reason for people to vote them again," he said.

On chief ministerial candidate in the poll-bound state, Shukla said Congress legislators will decided on it when the party is voted to power.