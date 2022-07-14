BJP offered Maharashtra Cabinet berth to Raj Thackeray's son: Reports

Raj Thackeray has two children -- daughter Urvashi and son Amit Thackeray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has reportedly offered a Maharashtra Cabinet berth to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray. The junior Thackeray isn't an MLC or MLA. According to reports, the party aims to counter the Uddhav Thackeray factor in Maharashtra politics by including a member of the Thackeray family in the government. The unconfirmed move comes weeks after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde affected a coup and toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government. The two Shiv Sena factions are now fighting a pitched battle for the right to use the official Sena poll symbol.

Uddhav Thackeray has been grooming his son Aaditya to take over the Shiv Sena in the future. The BJP wants to position Amit Thackeray parallel to Aaditya in order to pull youth of the state towards it. Dainik Jagran reported MNS leaders have claimed they don't have any information about the offer. The daily reported that unconfirmed reports have said Raj Thackeray has rejected the offer.

Raj Thackeray had formed the MNS in 2008 after quitting his uncle Bal Thackeray's party. The party performed well in the 2009 Assembly elections but over the years, its political imprints have eroded. Recently, he seems to be drifting towards the BJP camp.

Thackeray has two children -- daughter Urvashi and son Amit Thackeray.

Amit Thackeray has been an active member of MNS.

Recently, Amit Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray had come on the same page as they opposed the Eknath Shinde government's decision to build a car shed at Mumbai's Aarey colony. Amit Thackeray, an environmentalist, had said the new decision was shocking.

Maharashtra politics is in a state of churn with one of the biggest power blocks of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, being pushed to the corner by MLAs of his own party. Shinde claims the support of around 50 MLAs. Many corporators are also joining the Shinde camp. Thackeray, however, has promised he would bounce back.