BJP now main opposition party in Sikkim with 10 SDF MLAs joining its fold

Headlines

Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints ex-New Zealand all-rounder as head coach

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by voice vote amid Opposition protest over Manipur issue

From Jay Chaudhary to Sundar Pichai: Check list of 7 richest billionaires from IITs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by voice vote amid Opposition protest over Manipur issue

From Jay Chaudhary to Sundar Pichai: Check list of 7 richest billionaires from IITs

10 toughest exams in the world

Benefits of momos

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral, fans say 'theatre mein to aag lagne wali hai boss'

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

HomeIndia

India

BJP now main opposition party in Sikkim with 10 SDF MLAs joining its fold

Saffron juggernaut continues in North East.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 02:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In a major blow to former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, 10 of his Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) 13 MLAs on Tuesday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party here at party's headquarters.The 10-MLAs headed by Dorjee Tshering Lepcha met senior leaders and joined the party in presence of BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav.

The SDF MLAs, who joined the BJP, are Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, Ugyen Tshering Gyatso, Narendra Kumar Subba, Dilli Ram Thapa, Karma Sonam Lepcha, Krishna Bahadur Rai, Tashi Thendup Bhutia, Farwanti Tamang, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha and Raj Kumari Thapa. Now, the BJP, without winning a single seat in the Assembly polls, has become the main opposition party in Sikkim.

Announcing the merger of the SDF MLAs into BJP, Madhav said since the number of SDF MLAs joining BJP is two-third of its total strength, his party has now become the main opposition party in the state Assembly."We will play a role of a constructive opposition," he said welcoming them in the party fold. Lepcha said it was for the first time in the history of Sikkim that a block has joined a national party. "It was in the interest of the state as any of the regional party which rules the state relies mostly on the national parties," he said.

Vowing to strengthen the BJP organisation in the state, he said the youth of Sikkim are inclined towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his "look east policy"."We want the BJP to bloom in Sikkim and would work hard at grass-root level. Young voters are with BJP," he said, hailing the Center's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.The SDF had won 15 of the 32 Assembly seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls while Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 Assembly seats.

The SKM had dethroned Chamling who created history on April 29, 2018, by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the country when he surpassed the record set by the late Jyoti Basu.Basu was Chief Minister of West Bengal for 23 years from June 1977 to November 2000 before he handed over charge to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. In power since December 12, 1994, 67-year-old Chamling led his party, the Sikkim Democratic Front, to a two-thirds majority in 2014. Chamling started his political career at the age of 32 and had formed the Sikkim Democratic Front on March 1993. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana violence: Communal clashes forcing exodus of migrant workers in Gurugram, Faridabad?

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE