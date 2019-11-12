BJP, NCP leaders visit Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at Lilavati hospital

Amid the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, leaders from BJP and NCP visited Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at the Lilavati hospital after the latter underwent angioplasty, a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

Raut, who led his party to seek the 50:50 formula to share the chief minister's post with the BJP, was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained of chest pain.

On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the hospital to meet the 57-year-old ailing leader. Pawar was accompanied by his grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar.

Following the declaration of the state Assembly election results on October 24, Raut had visited Pawar several times to discuss government formation as none of the parties reached the clear majority mark.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar also paid a visit to the Shiv Sena leader at the Lilawati Hospital.

Mumbai: BJP leader Ashish Shelar met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital today. Raut was admitted to hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain. pic.twitter.com/H8wJSJLc6l — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray too met Raut at the hospital.

Political developments in Maharashtra are intensifying every day but so far, no party has been able to seal a deal to stake claim and form government in the state.

On Monday, Shiv Sena failed to prove a majority within the time limit given by Maharashtra Governor following which he (governor) invited NCP to stake claim to form the government as it was the third single largest party in Maharashtra election.

Maharashtra went to assembly polls on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24.

Meanwhile, after a meeting of senior Congress leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, KC Venugopal tweeted, "Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahamed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with Sharad Pawar. We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Sharad Pawar at the earliest."

BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, while Sena claiming victory on 56, NCP grabbing 54, and Congress won 44 seats.