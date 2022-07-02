BJP national executive: Party likely to pass resolution on 2024 Lok Sabha elections with eyes on Telangana

BJP president J P Nadda with other BJP leaders in Hyderabad.

The BJP national executive, which is meeting in Hyderabad, is likely to pass a political resolution today, which will enlist the party’s strategies and programmes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express reported quoting party leaders.

Party chief J P Nadda’s opening remarks will kick off the discussions while final touches are already being given to the resolutions. Another economic resolution elucidating on the government’s efforts to contain inflation, and meet the challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, crude oil price rise and the Ukraine-Russia war is also likely to passed at the conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the meeting throughout the two days. He will make the concluding remarks on Sunday and also address a public rally at Parade Ground afterwards.

That the BJP is using the meeting as a springboard to capture power in the state is clear, with the party sending out its leaders across its 119 assemblies for two days to gather feedback and holding what it believes will be a huge public meeting to be addressed by PM Modi on July 3, soon after the executive meeting ends.

With Maharashtra in its kitty, the BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region and now has set it eyes on southern states, especially Telangana.

This will be the first physical meeting of the BJP's key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years and the third in a southern state after coming to power in 2014.

The BJP has done well in a few recent elections in the state, winning the bypolls of Huzurabad and Dubbaka constituencies and putting up an impressive show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 2020 where it won 48 seats