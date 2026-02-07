FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

BJP names Ritu Tawde as Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai Mayor, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi is named as her Deputy

The Mahayuti alliance has announced BJP leader Ritu Tawde as Mumbai’s next mayor, ending days of speculation. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi will be the deputy mayor after the alliance secured a majority in the BMC civic elections.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Feb 07, 2026

After days of intense speculation, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has finally revealed its choice for Mumbai’s top civic position. BJP leader Ritu Tawde has been nominated as the next Mayor of Mumbai, bringing clarity to a race that had kept political circles guessing. Meanwhile, the post of Deputy Mayor has been allotted to Sanjay Shankar Ghadi from the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The announcement comes after prolonged deliberations within the alliance, despite it having a comfortable numerical edge in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Alliance Secures Majority in BMC

The civic elections for the BMC and 28 other municipal bodies across Maharashtra were held on January 15. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai’s civic body with 89 seats, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured 29 seats. Together, the Mahayuti alliance crossed the crucial halfway mark of 144 seats, giving it control of the BMC.

Despite this majority, the alliance remained cautious in the days following the polls, wary of possible defections that could upset the balance of power.

Lottery Decides Mayoral Eligibility

On January 22, a draw was conducted to determine reservation categories for mayoral posts across municipalities. The lottery declared that Mumbai’s mayor would be a woman from the General category, narrowing the field and accelerating internal negotiations within the Mahayuti camp.

Besides Mumbai, cities such as Pune, Dhule, Nanded-Waghala and Navi Mumbai were also allotted women mayors from the general category.

Political Tensions After Results

The post-election period was marked by high drama. Concerns grew within the ruling alliance after reports surfaced of Shiv Sena corporators being shifted to a hotel in Bandra, triggering speculation about internal rifts and possible poaching attempts.

Political uncertainty was further fuelled by shifting equations in other civic bodies. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s decision to support Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation added a fresh layer of tension to the already fluid political landscape.

Allegations and Counterclaims

As negotiations intensified, both the BJP and Congress accused each other of attempting to lure corporators from rival parties. These claims underscored the fragile nature of post-poll alliances and the high stakes involved in controlling key urban civic bodies.

With the mayoral candidate now named, the Mahayuti alliance appears keen to project unity and stability, putting an end to speculation surrounding Mumbai’s civic leadership for now.

