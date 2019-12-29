BJP must revisit seat-sharing deal with JDU for Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor

Janata Dal-United(JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor has said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) should reconsider its position on the seat-sharing issue for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar which is scheduled to take place in 2020.

"As far as my understanding is concerned, it (the seat share) should be one is to 1.4 as it was the practice in 2009 and 2010 assembly elections," the election-strategist-turned-politician said.

According to media reports, the JDU and the BJP had agreed upon the 50:50 seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls, however, Prashant Kishor feels that his party should be given the maximum share of seats.

The BJP claimed that both parties had agreed upon the above-mentioned seat-sharing ratio for the upcoming assembly elections, just like it was during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leader Nitin Naveen said that Prashant Kishore was not in the position to make such claims as the decision about seat-sharing should lie with the high command of both parties.

"Seat sharing will be decided by the high command of both parties and I can't understand why Prashant Kishor's poking his nose into this issue," he said.

Kishor's latest statement comes amid his disagreement with the party leadership over its decision to support the Citizenship Amendment law. The party voted for the bill in the parliament.

"Disappointed to see JDU supporting #CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals," he said in his tweet on December 9 when his party voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha.

Kishore's organisation Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has designed election campaigns for two major national parties, the Congress and the BJP, in the past. He was associated with Narendra Modi's election campaign in Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and was also roped in by the Congress for the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. While the Congress lost UP, it emerged victorious in Punjab.

I-PAC was also responsible for massive victories secured by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. The organisation is also currently working with the TMC in West Bengal, and AAP in Delhi, ahead of the assembly elections in both states which are scheduled to take place in 2021.