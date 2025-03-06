The wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends. Following the traditional ceremony, a grand reception will be held at Gayatri Vihar grounds in Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya’s hometown

Popular classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad tied the knot with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on March 6. The wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends. Following the traditional ceremony, a grand reception will be held at Gayatri Vihar grounds in Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya’s hometown, according to reports.

The couple dressed in traditional attire for their special day. Sivasri Skandaprasad wore a bright yellow Kanchipuram silk sari, paired with golden bangles, and elegant earrings. Her hairstyle perfectly complemented her bridal look. Tejasvi Surya was seen wearing a gold-and-white traditional outfit. Wedding pictures of the couple have been widely shared on social media.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a well-known classical vocalist, famous for her songs in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan movie franchise. Born on August 1, 1996, she is the daughter of renowned Mridangam maestro Seerkazhi Sri J. Skandaprasad.

Apart from music, she has a strong academic background. She holds a degree in bioengineering from SASTRA University and has researched drug-induced developmental and fatal defects. Additionally, she has a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology from the PVA Ayurvedic Hospital.

Sivasri is also an entrepreneur and educator. She is the founder and director of Ahuti, a platform dedicated to shaping a visionary young India through e-training and experience programs.