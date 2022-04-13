BJP MP Tejasvi Surya detained on way to violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and other party supporters were detained on Wednesday after they tried to enter violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan. Surya was accompanied by Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others party workers when the state police stopped them at the Dausa-Karauli border.

They were demanding to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark the Hindu new year was pelted with stones. Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

"Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It`s our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," said Surya.

WATCH | BJP delegation-led by party MP Tejasvi Surya breaks into sloganeering & protest against CM Ashok Gehlot after not being allowed to visit violence-hit Karauli district pic.twitter.com/dMfbWexhk1 ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2022

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border. As they kept demanding that they be allowed to enter Karauli, they were taken into a bus and dispersed, police said.

The Jaipur district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 CrPC till May 9 and suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area.

The imposition of Section 144 comes in the wake of the stone-pelting incident in Karauli that took place on April 2 during a religious procession. The administration has also prohibited any objectionable sloganeering and singing or demonstration of similar activities.

According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission. The use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places remains prohibited to curb noise pollution. Prior permission will be required to carry out the same allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.

(With ANI inputs)

