BJP MP RP Sarmah quits as party decides to field Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Tezpur

Ram Prasad Sarmah, senior BJP leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Tezpur, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday.

Sarmah announced his decision on Facebook after reports that the BJP may declare Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma its candidate from Tezpur Lok Sabha seat.

"Resigning from the primary membership of the BJP right now after serving the RSS/VHP for 15 years and the BJP for 29 years. I felt greatly insulted when my name, a sitting MP and the President of Assam Gorkha Sammelan, did not find place in panel set up by the state BJP committee," he said.

"Friends and the people of Assam and my constituency, I will continue to serve you till the end of my life. I will always lovingly nurture your support and love for me for such a long time. I love you from the core of my heart," he wrote.

In another Facebook post, Sarmah said he "really feel pained in my heart for those old BJP workers of Assam who were most neglected in the Party by the new intruders in the Party."

The first time MP said the old guards of the party who have been toiling for decades are now most neglected and ill treated.

The BJP, which has forged an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) for the upcoming polls, has shortlisted panel of names of prospective candidates for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

The state leadership of the party has sent multiple names for all 10 seats except for Tezpur from where finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to contest.