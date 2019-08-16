Headlines

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son sent to one-day police custody for reckless driving

Akash Mukherjee was held by Kolkata Police late on Thursday night after the car he was driving crashed into a wall near Golf Green area of the city.

Aug 16, 2019

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukherjee, arrested for reckless driving and overspending, was sent to one-day police custody by a Kolkata court on Friday. 

He was detained by the Kolkata Police late on Thursday night after the car he was driving crashed into a wall near Golf Green area of the city. 

Mukherjee reportedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed it into the wall. No casualty was reported in the accident.

He was held by the city police which took him to conduct a medical examination to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later arrested by the police.

"Car driven by Akash Mukherjee, son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly somehow lost control and dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He sustained minor injuries. Local police took charge of the involved vehicle along with the driver," said police. 

Initially, it was suspected that Akash may have been driving under the influence of alcohol, that too on Independence Day, which is a dry day across the country. 

However, medical reports haven't found any proof that Akash was drunk when the accident took place. Akash received minor injuries though the car got completely damaged. 

A few hours after the accident, Ganguly asserted that the law should take its course as she slammed "political rubbish."

"My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications. No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE," she said. 

"Neither do I do wrong, nor do I tolerate it. I am not up for sale," tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi she further said in Hindi.

"How funny.. i spoke to him in the afternoon.. discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm.. now i get to hear such stupid comments by the media.  He just left this morning by 7.50 flight.. what sort of political rubbish is this ?," she said in another 
tweet.

