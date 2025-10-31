FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

BJP MP Ravi Kishan files complaint after receiving death threats, abusive phone calls, caller gives BIG warning

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur after receiving death threats and abusive phone calls. These threats were given after finding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign inappropriate.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

BJP MP Ravi Kishan files complaint after receiving death threats, abusive phone calls, caller gives BIG warning
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has filed a police complaint in Gorakhpur after receiving death threats and abusive phone calls containing derogatory remarks about his family and religious beliefs. An FIR has been registered at the Ramgarh Taal police station, officials said on Friday. Gorakhpur city SP Abihnav Tyagi said, “An incident has come to light where an unknown individual threatened MP Ravi Kishan over the phone regarding his speeches during the Bihar election campaign. A case has been registered at the Ramgarh police station under relevant sections, and investigation is underway.”

The caller identified himself as Ajay Kumar Yadav, hailing from Jwania village in Ara district, who issued direct threats to kill the MP. According to sources, Kishan's secretary Shivam Dwivedi picked up the call, and when he clarified that the MP had never made any objectionable remarks against any community (referring to Yadavs), the caller's anger grew, and he began abusing them more. He said, “I know everything about your activities. When you come to Bihar after four days, I will kill you.”

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under sections 302, 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint was lodged by Shivam Dwivedi, private secretary to Ravi Kishan Shukla of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. In a post on X, Ravi Kishan expressed anguish over the incident.

“I was recently subjected to abusive language over the phone, with indecent remarks made even about my mother. I was threatened with death, and offensive words were uttered against Lord Shri Ram. This is not only a direct assault on my personal dignity but also on the core elements of our faith and Indian culture,” his post read.

“Such acts are attempts to spread hatred and anarchy in society, and they will be met with a response rooted in democratic strength and ideological resolve. I want to say clearly that I neither fear these threats nor will I bow to them. Walking the path of public service, nationalism, and dharma is not some political strategy for me--it is a resolve of life itself. I will remain steadfast on this path in every circumstance, no matter what price I may have to pay,” he said.

“This path is arduous, but it is in this that I see my life as meaningful. For me, this struggle is a symbol of safeguarding self-respect, faith, and duty, and I will remain resolute and devoted until the very end,” he added.

Police said further investigation is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

