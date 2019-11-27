Headlines

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur hails Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha

Thakur had in May caused nationwide outrage when she made similar remarks during his campaign for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 11:57 AM IST

BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who as a candidate had created quite a furore when she called Nathuram Godse a "patriot", has reiterated her remarks, this time in the Parliament.

Pragya Thakur hailed Nathuram Godse when DMK member A Raja, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks on Godse triggered protests by the opposition members.

"You cannot give the example of Godse as he was a nationalist," said the BJP MP. (The original term used by Pragya Thakur to hail Godse has been expunged from records by Lok Sabha Om Birla). 

When asked to clarify her remarks, Thakur later said she would respond on Thursday. 

"Pehle usko poora suniye, mai kal dungi jawab (First listen to the thing, I will respond tomorrow)," she said when confronted by reporters outside the Parliament. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi defended Sadhvi, saying she did not take the name of Godse or anyone else.

"Her mic was not on, she made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken. She has even explained this and told it to me personally," Joshi said. 

"She did not take the name of Godse or anyone else. There is nothing on record like that. It is not right to simply spread news like that," he added. 

His defence was countered by DMK's A Raja. 

"When I said Nathuram Godse who committed a brutal act of killing Gandhi, Sadhvi Pragya stood & said that he was a nationalist," he said, adding that the act was condemnable.

Thakur, a Malegaon-blasts accused currently out on bail, had in May caused nationwide outrage when she made similar remarks during his campaign for Bhopal Lol Sabha seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to a TV channel had, asserted that he won't be able to forgive her ever for the controversial statement.

She had also kicked up a storm by saying IPS officer Karkare died during 26/11 attack as she had "cursed" him for torturing her.

Earlier last week, her nomination to a parliamentary committee on defence also triggered a controversy.

