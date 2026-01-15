FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here

'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle

CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside

Bangladesh cricket crisis deepens after Mustafizur Rahman row: Board sacks director M Nazmul Islam as players boycott BPL game

Ek Din: Sai Pallavi joins Junaid Khan for his second film, first poster impresses netizens

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event

The 50: Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel to make debut in reality show, Archana Gautam also Divya Agarwal join

The Story-First Couture Brand of Aksstagga and how Anjali Singh Goel managed to establish it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It

Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar, Maharashtra

Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar, Maharashtra

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

HomeIndia

INDIA

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event

Tiwari, 54, sang the song 'Jeka Bagh Ka Kareja Deke Upar Wala Bheja' and gave a special mention to the Delhi CM during the performance. Newly-elected BJP working president Nitin Nabin was also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event
Manoj Tiwari and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Manoj Tiwari, popular Bhojpuri singer and member of parliament from North East Delhi, gave a musical tribute to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Makar Sankranti event at the party's state office. Tiwari, 54, sang the song 'Jeka Bagh Ka Kareja Deke Upar Wala Bheja' and gave a special mention to the CM during the performance. Newly-elected BJP working president Nitin Nabin was also present on the occasion.

    During the celebrations on Thursday, a khichdi feast was also organised at the BJP's Delhi office. Senior party leaders and booth-level workers ate together at the feast. A large number of members from the ruling party, including Delhi MPs, the Delhi assembly speaker, former mayors, MLAs, municipal councilors, and others were present at the event. BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva extended wishes to all Delhiites, saying: "This festival of Makar Sankranti symbolises harmony and brotherhood in society. We believe that just as sunlight dispels darkness, with the blessings of the people of Delhi, a new dawn of prosperity will come to the state."

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Makar Sankranti by feeding cows at his residence in New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered the sacred khichdi to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath temple during Brahma Muhurta, in accordance with the revered traditions of the Nath sect. On this occasion, the CM prayed to the divine Mahayogi for the welfare of the people and for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

    A prominent festival on the Hindu calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. It marks the first day of the Sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at ghats. Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, flying kites, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti sends a message that the winter season is on its way out.

     

     

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'
    Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It
    IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
    IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt
    Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
    Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here
    'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, reveals emotional struggle
    'I was numb, worked hard...': RCB star breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub
    CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this country; details inside
    CBSE launches letter writing competition, winners to get Rs 50000, trip to this
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
    BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
    From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
    Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
    Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
    Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
    Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
    The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
    The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement