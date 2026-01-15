BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's musical tribute to Delhi CM, heaps praise on Rekha Gupta at Makar Sankranti event

Tiwari, 54, sang the song 'Jeka Bagh Ka Kareja Deke Upar Wala Bheja' and gave a special mention to the Delhi CM during the performance. Newly-elected BJP working president Nitin Nabin was also present on the occasion.

Manoj Tiwari, popular Bhojpuri singer and member of parliament from North East Delhi, gave a musical tribute to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Makar Sankranti event at the party's state office. Tiwari, 54, sang the song 'Jeka Bagh Ka Kareja Deke Upar Wala Bheja' and gave a special mention to the CM during the performance. Newly-elected BJP working president Nitin Nabin was also present on the occasion.

During the celebrations on Thursday, a khichdi feast was also organised at the BJP's Delhi office. Senior party leaders and booth-level workers ate together at the feast. A large number of members from the ruling party, including Delhi MPs, the Delhi assembly speaker, former mayors, MLAs, municipal councilors, and others were present at the event. BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva extended wishes to all Delhiites, saying: "This festival of Makar Sankranti symbolises harmony and brotherhood in society. We believe that just as sunlight dispels darkness, with the blessings of the people of Delhi, a new dawn of prosperity will come to the state."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Makar Sankranti by feeding cows at his residence in New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered the sacred khichdi to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath temple during Brahma Muhurta, in accordance with the revered traditions of the Nath sect. On this occasion, the CM prayed to the divine Mahayogi for the welfare of the people and for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

A prominent festival on the Hindu calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. It marks the first day of the Sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at ghats. Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, flying kites, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti sends a message that the winter season is on its way out.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).