BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Dubey alleged that Moitra accepted a bribe in exchange for posing questions in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security." However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

Moitra posted on X, "For the media calling me- my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with the Home Minister office's clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes." Dubey had on October 21 filed a complaint with the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal against Moitra, accusing her of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.