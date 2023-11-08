Headlines

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Amazon Sale 2023: Buy elegant Ottoman stools for your home at up to 75% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get exclusive deals on camera bags

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

'Stones will be thrown if....': Angelo Mathews' brother Trevin issues warning to Shakib Al Hasan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

7 Reasons to eat green peas in winter

Balban to Khilji: Mighty Sultans of the Delhi Sultanate

ICC Champions Trophy Winners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

Pankaj Tripathi seemingly forgets on Instagram live session, apologies to intrigued fans: 'Yeh meri aadat hai...'

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

HomeIndia

India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Dubey alleged that Moitra accepted a bribe in exchange for posing questions in the Lok Sabha.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security." However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

Moitra posted on X, "For the media calling me- my answer: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with the Home Minister office's clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes." Dubey had on October 21 filed a complaint with the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal against Moitra, accusing her of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza 'becoming a graveyard for children', says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR again, people react

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after consecutive flops, he is now earning in crores due to...

Bigg Boss 17: Viewers call Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's 'ugly' fight with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma staged; here's why

Viral video: Incredible sight in Gurugram as 'Aladdin' amazes locals with his 'magic carpet', watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE