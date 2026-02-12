Rahul Gandhi hits back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's motion to disqualify him from Lok Sabha

Congress MP and opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who gave a formal notice for moving motion to disqualify Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP and opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who gave a formal notice for moving motion to disqualify Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. He has given notice for a “substantive motion” over various issues including his remark on US-India trade deal, names of the BJP leaders in Epstein Files and former army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished book.

“Be it FIR, case registered or bringing Privilege motion, I will fight for farmers. Whatever trade deal steals farmers’ livelihood or weakens the nation’s food security, that deal is anti-farmers' deal. We will not let anti-farmers Modi government compromise with the benefits of farmers,” said Rahul Gandhi in a video message he shared on X.

Dubey requested a substantive motion to cancel Gandhi’s parliamentary membership, and a lifetime ban on him from contesting elections, prompting provocative reactions from Opposition MPs. “He behaves like an urban naxal. He travels to foreign nations only to meet with traitors. He questions the country's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the House Speaker, the Constitution, and the Supreme Court. I request that you discuss the substantive motion so that he can be barred from the House and can never contest elections,” Dubey accused.

After the ruckus over his remarks, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday and will reconvene on Friday at 11 AM.

Earlier in the day, Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi's "unethical conduct," after his recent speech in the parliament.In the letter addressed to the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the “Thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within. “Dubey further mentioned four “serious misdemeanours” conducted by the Lok Sabha LoP.