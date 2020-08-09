BJP MP Manoj Tiwary claims Amit Shah now COVID-19 negative, deletes tweet after MHA denies testing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on August 2, has now tested negative, party MP Manoj Tiwari announced on Twitter.

"India's Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for coronavirus," Tiwari wrote on Twitter, translated from Hindi.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that Shah has not been tested for coronavirus so far.

Following the ministry's clarification, Tiwari deleted the tweet.

Last week, Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 and himself confirmed the news from his official account on Twitter. He was then admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

He had informed that his health is fine but he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. "I have tested positive but my health is fine. I have been hospitalised on the advice of doctors," he had tweeted on August 2.

Shah had also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stated that India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68.32%.

India's patients recovering from COVID-19 crossed the 14.2 lakh mark.

"There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.32 per cent," read a statement from the Union Health Ministry.