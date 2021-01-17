COVID-19 vaccination drive: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma says this after taking the first shot

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma, who became the first public representative to get the Covid vaccine shot as a medical practitioner while talking to Zee media, said that it has been more than 24 hours since he got vaccinated and he did not develop any problem or any kind of reaction after getting the vaccine shot at Kailash hospital.

He said that the vaccine is completely safe because Prime Minister Narendra Modi always finishes the work he takes the responsibility for and does not leave it incomplete. That is why he has appealed to the general public and all the people to get inoculated for the infection.

Sharma was also the first person among several health workers to take the Covid vaccine at the hospital on Saturday morning.

"I'm not getting the Covid vaccine as an MP or public representative but as a doctor," said Sharma ha said.

"I'm in this profession for the last 35 years and we should hail the work of our scientists who prepared the two vaccines," Sharma said, adding, "We should also salute the leadership of our Prime Minister and the Covid warriors of our country in last 352 days who have worked to combat the Covid pandemic."

Showing the list of people who would be getting the vaccine shot at the hospital, Sharma said "my number is on the top which has come from the government."

After taking the vaccine, Sharma was sent to the observation room for 30 minutes. After vaccination, he said, "I am feeling good and I have not witnessed any side effects."

He also urged people not to panic as the vaccine, which is made in India, is completely safe.

A total of 393 healthcare workers -- 221 men and 172 women -- got inoculated in this Uttar Pradesh district on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive, officials said.

"The beginning of the end for COVID-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination programme. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for the coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated," Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has received 28,840 doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), for the first round of vaccination, according to officials.