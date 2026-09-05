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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pulls up Mandi officials for unspent MPLADS funds: 'Maha lazy, maha fuhad...'

Kangana Ranaut questioned officials over slow MPLADS fund utilisation in Mandi, alleged irregularities and demanded faster implementation of development works.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pulls up Mandi officials for unspent MPLADS funds: 'Maha lazy, maha fuhad...'
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut pulls up Mandi officials for unspent MPLADS funds: 'Maha lazy, maha fuhad...' (Source: IANS)
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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reprimanded officials over the slow utilisation of funds under the MPLADS scheme during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in her Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut called out officials over unused Rs 11 crore under her MP fund, of which officials had spent only about Rs 50 lakh. 

Kangana questions officials over Rs 11 crore MPLADS fund

In a video that went viral, Ranaut criticised the work ethic of officials, while questioning Block Development Officers (BDO) over the delay and demanded a performance report on the expenditure. 

 "...Last time as well, when I inquired about MPLADS, and our DISHA committees meet so regularly, whenever I asked about MPLADS, I was told that there was absolutely no hiccup and that 90% of our money was on the ground. But what turned out to be the reality? The reality came to light only when external agencies conducted detailed surveys on this... What I am trying to say is that I don't need your assurances to 'address' it—get the bloody job done now! The time for 'addressing' things is gone. Those are two-year-old matters. Those are one-and-a-half to two-year-old matters. Now get the job done and report to me that this is done!

She also alleged that 30–40% of MPLADS funds had been distributed to fraudulent individuals and had not been recovered. During the heated meeting, she used abusive language while accusing officials of failing to implement development works, saying people in Mandi were posting reels about pending projects. "What am I supposed to say before the media out there? That people come here only to draw their salaries? What am I supposed to say about the people of our state? What am I to say about their work ethic? That they are utterly lazy, utterly incompetent people occupying these chairs? Is that what I should say to the national media? About my own constituency? And about my own mountain people?..." she said. 

Ranaut accuses Congress of taking credit for Centre’s projects

As the meeting concluded, Ranaut, while speaking to reporters, said the Centre and the BJP-led government had undertaken several major development projects in the region, including the Bhubhu Jot tunnel and works worth thousands of crores of rupees under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. She accused Congress leaders of taking credit for development projects funded or initiated by the Centre and the BJP, while alleging that Congress MLAs did not attend the meeting despite their own constituencies being involved.

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