'Eat Gutka, consume thinner, iodex...': Rewa BJP MP Janardhan Mishra's bizarre remark

Janardhan Mishra (Photo: Facebook)

Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: Janardhan Mishra, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, on Sunday, asked the masses to consume liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants, in a bizarre speech linked to water conservation. The controversial MP said the lands have increasingly depleted groundwater tables and they must be saved from completely drying up. He added that the masses must learn the importance of water conservation.

"Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Either eat gutka, consume liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a kind of adhesive), or eat iodex but understand the importance of water," Mishra was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The remark was made at Rewa's Krishnaraj Kapoor auditorium. A video of the remark went viral on social media.

He exhorted the masses to pay the water tax even if the government waived it. He said the government may waive other taxes, including electricity bills, but not the water tax.

Mishra is known for making controversial remarks. A few years ago he threatened to bury an IAS officer at an event.

He also made headlines when he cleaned clogged toilets while taking part in a cleanliness drive.