Headlines

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

Jasprit Bumrah explains viral celebration inspired by Marcus Rashford in World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

10 ways to curb sugar cravings

8 high-protein vegetables to build muscle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeIndia

India

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for taking cash for the question.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of taking "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask questions in Parliament".

Moitra, on her part, responded to the allegations, saying the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter.

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for taking cash for the question.

In his letter, Dubey said that he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, an advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well-known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for 'cash' and 'gifts'.

"It appeared that the representationist, Dehadrai has made elaborate and painstaking research on the basis of which he has concluded that quite recently, Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament of the total 61 posted by her, which shockingly pertain to the protect the business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his company," the BJP MP alleged.

He further said that the entire conspiracy does not end here but an attempt has been cleverly crafted to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister (Amit Shah) so that everybody gets the impression that being in opposition, Moitra is criticising the government.

"The representationist has also forwarded all the relevant papers/documents in support of his information which I am enclosing along with my instant letter," he claimed.

"After having meticulously gone through all the papers or documents, there is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Moitra, Member of Parliament to garner and protect the business interests of Hiranandani - by asking Parliamentary Questions, which is reminiscent of 'Cash for Query' episode of 12 December 2005. All these nefarious and abhorable acts of Moitra is a clear case of 'Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and also a criminal offence under Section 120-A of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

He further said that whenever there is a Parliament session, the shouting brigade of All India Trinamool Congress, led by Moitra and Saugata Roy, is in the habit of disrupting the proceedings of the House by their continual abuses on each and everybody on one pretext or the other.

"I along with scores of other Members of Parliament were always perplexed as to why this 'shouting brigade' of TMC, led by Moitra indulges in such tactics, which is purely snatching the Constitutional rights of other members to debate and discuss the issues of common people and policies of the government," Dubey said.

"Now, with the unmasking of quid pro quo in form of the ugly and deliberate motive of Moitra to raise money from a businessman in lieu of asking questions in Lok Sabha, it has become amply clear that the edifice of 'morality' being exhibited by Moitra was nothing but a 'Machiavellian Camouflage' for committing a crime by entering into a criminal conspiracy and at the same time enjoying the title given to Smt Mahua Moitra as a 'firebrand Member of Parliament', which is nothing but a sham," he alleged.

"Since the instant episode is nothing but a re-emergence of 'Cash for Query' by Moitra, I humbly request your good self to constitute an 'Inquiry Committee', by following the past precedent. I also request you that during the interregnum period, i.e. constitution of an 'Inquiry Committee' and its submission of Report, Moitra may be immediately suspended from the services of the House so that she may not be able to enter into Parliament precincts and does not further attempt to vitiate the serene atmosphere of Parliament," Dubey added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Dubey's allegation, Moitra hit back and took to X, and in a series of tweets, said: "Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala and other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after the Speaker finishes dealing with those. 

Also waiting for ED and others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep."

"Also welcome CBI enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: Meet Yamuna Chakradhari, brick kiln worker who passed exam while working 6 hours per day

Spine health: Why spinal problems are increasing and how to prevent them

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

Rahmanullah Gurbaz expresses frustration with captain after run out, viral video captures angry boundary rope strike

Chilling silent hunt: Leopard's midnight ambush on sleeping dog caught on camera, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE