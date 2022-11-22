Watch: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh calls Baba Ramdev's ghee 'fake'

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna own Patanjali Ayurveda (Representational)

New Delhi: A BJP member of Parliament (MP) called the ghee made by Baba Ramdev's company, Patanjali, fake. The politician was addressing a religious event in a village in UP's Barabanki district.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP from UP's Kaiserganj district, had come to the city to attend a Bhagwat event. He was addressing the gathering when he stressed rearing cattle like buffalo and cows.

He said to keep oneself and children healthy, one must consume pure milk and ghee.

He said he himself goes to graze buffaloes.

In a controversial remark, he said the ghee sold by the yoga guru's massive FMCG company is fake.

"If you rear buffaloes and cows, you will get pure milk and ghee, otherwise you will get fake ghee," he said.

BJP workers and leaders were also present at the event.

Singh also talked about staying healthy and disease free. He said those healthy are the wealthiest. He said the child of a weak person is born weak.

"To stay healthy, it is very important to have cleanliness and pure milk and ghee in the homes," he added.

Patanjali Ayurved was founded by Ramdev and Balkrishna in 2006.

It has offices in the industrial areas of Haridwar and many other areas. The multi-billion dollar company manufactures and retails cosmetics, herbal medicines, food products, and groceries.

Baba Ramdev is a world-renowned yoga teacher and businessman.