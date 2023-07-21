BJP MP breaks down, attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls

Headlines

Study reveals genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid infection

Meet Kapil Mohan, who built India's iconic rum Old Monk, he was a...

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai; advises women 'you do you', netizens say 'camera loves you'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Study reveals genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid infection

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai; advises women 'you do you', netizens say 'camera loves you'

Highest-paid Indian influencers, their net worth

5 most repeated actors in Christopher Nolan films

Weight loss tips: Best dry fruits to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Watch: Allu Arjun leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue at event in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai; advises women 'you do you', netizens say 'camera loves you'

HomeIndia

India

BJP MP breaks down, attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accuses crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls, sheds tears.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee cried at a press conference here on Friday as she cited a number of cases of crime against women, including alleged disrobing, during and after the West Bengal panchayat polls.

"The situation in Manipur also prevails in West Bengal," she told reporters.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she said women are being "disrobed" and paraded in the state while she is observing 'Martyrs' Day'.

Addressing reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that he condemns what happened in Manipur, a reference to the viral May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit northeastern state.

He claimed that similar crimes are happening in Bengal as well.

The only difference is that incidents in Bengal were not recorded on camera, he said, citing several alleged incidents.

A woman was disrobed and assaulted in a polling booth during the recent panchayat election in West Bengal, the two BJP leaders alleged.

Addressing the Trinamool Congress' annual 'Martyrs' Day' rally in Kolkata, party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP-led Union government over the Manipur situation, saying the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' scheme has now turned into 'Beti Jalao'.

The TMC has been organising the rally for many years in memory of 13 Congress supporters who were shot dead in police firing in 1993 during a march to the state secretariat -- Writers Buildings -- when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in the state.

(Source: PTI)

Read more: Manipur violence row: Reached out thrice, received no response from authorities, says NWC chairperson

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

INDIA: In Opposition alliance’s name, ‘democratic’ was replaced by ‘developmental’ due to…

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Eligible policyholders can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh under 80-C as tax benefit under this policy

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE