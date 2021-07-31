BJP MP Babul Supriyo says 'Alvida' to politics, clarifies 'not joining any party'

In a shocking move, former Union Minister and BJP MP from West Bengal Babul Supriyo on Saturday announced that he is quitting politics. However, he confirmed that he is not going to join any other political party - TMC, Congress, CPM and also reiterated the fact that he has not got any calls from any political party.

"Alvida. Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!," his social media post read.

Recently, Babul Supriyo received two political jolts when he first lost his seat in the bitterly fought West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 followed by getting dropped from the Modi cabinet on July 7 as part of a rejig. After getting dropped, Supriyo took to Facebook and wrote, "Asked to resign as the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change."

However, his remarks did not go down to well with West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh who reacted by saying that of the 12 ministers who resigned, only he (Supriyo) made such remarks. Ghosh had gone on to say, "If he were to be fired instead, would that have made things any better?"

In a long post written in Bengali on social media, the BJP leader said, "I have made some of you happy, some sad but after a long discussion, am saying am leaving. It’s not possible to stay in politics and do social work. Let me settle myself."

Babul Supriyo served as a Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing and Urban poverty alleviation from November 2014 to July 2016, and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. He also served as Minister of State for Environment.