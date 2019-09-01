BJP MP Arjun Singh 'provoked his supporters to attack' cops in Barrackpore: West Bengal Police

The West Bengal Police alleged that Barrackpore BJP MP and his son "provoked" his supporters to attack the cops.

Hours after BJP MP Arjun Singh accused TMC supporters of attacking him, West Bengal Police on Sunday claimed that the Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP and his son "provoked" his supporters to attack the cops.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the West Bengal Police alleged that Singh's supporters attacked the cops in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore and Police Commissioner was also among those injured in the clash.

The West Bengal Police alleged that BJP MP from Barrackpore blocked a road in Jagaddal area in Barrackpore and attacked the police even though they requested him to not cause "inconvenience to the general public."

"Today some hooligans led by Arjun Singh, MP and his MLA son forcibly blocked road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore. CP along with other officers requested him not to cause inconvenience to general public. He didn’t listen and provoked his supporters to attack police. Several policemen including the Commissioner are injured in the attack by hooligans. A pistol has been snatched and a bomb was thrown aiming at police from the roof of the house of Arjun Singh," the statement said.

Rejecting Singh's claim that he was injured in the lathicharge by Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, the police said that the MP got an "injury on the head by a brick thrown by his supporters."

A video has also surfaced where the Manoj Verma was surrounded by BJP supporters who were attacking him with stones.

The police also tweeted out a photo of a policeman attacked by BJP 'hooligans' in Barrackpore.

Earlier today, a dispute between TMC and BJP party workers regarding party offices took violent shape when the private car belonging to BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh was allegedly ransacked by TMC supporters at Feeder Road in North 24 Pargana's Shyamnagar.

Singh alleged that Manoj Verma hit him on his head with a lathi while abusing him, adding that there are reports of his house being under attack.

"I was attacked and my car has been vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma lathicharged on my head and abused me verbally. My residence is also being attacked," he said.

The MP’s car was also vandalised during the clash.

"They were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. Police was also at the spot," Singh said.

According to sources, the TMC said that the three aforementioned party offices used to belong to them before the BJP had allegedly taken these over after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results when a number of workers and leaders had changed parties. In what is being presumed to be an act of retribution, TMC workers today attempted to take over these offices once again, where they dismantled BJP's flags and put up TMC festoons.

Sources added that unrest spread like wildfire in the region following this incident.

The police arrived on the scene to control the situation, however, Arjun Singh has alleged that the TMC supporters continued ransacking the furniture inside the party office and the vehicles parked outside it even in front of the police. His car was smashed with a shovel, also injuring the driver inside, but the police did nothing, alleged the Parliamentarian.

However, TMC has denied these allegations and said that the TMC party offices which had been 'illegitimately claimed' by the BJP have now been 'freed'.