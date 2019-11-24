BJP MLAs discuss strategy for floor test, pass resolution to congratulate Fadnavis

A day after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as state's deputy chief minister, the BJP MLAs met on Sunday to discuss the strategy to sail through upcoming floor test a date for which is yet to be decided.

After a meeting of BJP legislators at the party office in Mumbai, MLA Ashish Shelar said, "In this meeting, we discussed and decided the strategy to comfortably pass our floor test."

The MLAs also passed a resolution congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister.

"In today's meeting all expected MLAs were present, a meeting of those independent MLAs who are supporting us will be held at a different place," Shelar added.

The BJP leader alleged that Shiv Sena had "insulted the 'mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) and Maharashtra has seen a positive environment after this alliance BJP-NCP was formed.

As Sene, NCP and Congress were gearing to form a coalition government, people woke up surprised on Saturday with news of swearing-in of Fadnavis as CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister.

In a sudden turn of events, Ajit Pawar extended support to the BJP in Maharashtra and took oath as deputy chief minister early morning on Saturday. While the NCP claimed that Pawar acted on his own and had the support of only a handful of MLAs who had been tricked into attending the swearing-in ceremony the deputy CM said he was representing his party.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," Ajit Pawar, who was removed by the party as legislature party leader.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar countered Ajit, saying that his statement was false and misleading.

"There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, refusing interim relief to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP staking his claim to form the government in the state.

If the apex court delivers its judgment in the case on Monday and fixes a date for the floor test, Fdnavis will have to prove his majority on the floor of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

In the recently held assembly election, BJP had won 105 seats, Shiv Sena grabbed 56, NCP won 54 and Congress got 44.