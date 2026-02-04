Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM after President's rule lifted

Govindas Konthoujam, the northeastern state's new home minister, also took oath on Wednesday. Yumnam Singh was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party leader on Tuesday.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday (February 4) took oath as the chief minister of Manipur, hours after the President's rule in the state was lifted. Alongside him, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers. Govindas Konthoujam, the northeastern state's new home minister, also took oath. Yumnam Singh was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party leader on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Manipur's capital Imphal, reports said. The new chief minister is from the Meitei community, while his deputies Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho are from the Kuki and Naga tribes respectively. Singh is regarded as a non-polarising figure acceptable across party factions, reports said. Singh is a longtime RSS functionary and has previously held key constitutional and ministerial positions in the state. During the President's rule, which lasted one year, Manipur's legislative assembly had been in an inactive state but was not dissolved.

In a post on social media, Yumnam Singh said: "I am confident that with the formation of the new Council of Ministers, peace and development will serve as the guiding principles of the new government." He added: "The political journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Manipur is not without challenges, but our priorities will remain firmly aligned with achieving these ambitious goals."

It has been nearly three years since ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei community and the Kuki people. The Meitei community is dominant in central Manipur's valley areas, while the Kukis dominant in some districts categorised as hill areas. The BJP's Nongthombam Biren Singh was the state chief minister at the time of the clashes, and he resigned from the position in February last year.