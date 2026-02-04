FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts

Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic

Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: A Detailed Comparison of AI voice Dictation Tools

From a Small Village to South Asia's No.1 MMA Fighter: Sonam Zomba in a MuscleBlaze Documentary

Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM after President's rule lifted

What is Anthropic AI? How did it trigger selloff IT stocks, wipe out $300 billion at Wall Street? How did it impact Indian stock market?

Badshah to participate in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becomes first Indian rapper at global event

Assi trailer: Malayalam star Kani Kusruti marks Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's 'hard-hitting' courtroom drama, fans react

The 50: Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel slam content creators, say 'jabse yeh aaye hain, industry khatam ho gayi hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans'

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts

Karan Johar reacts to AI video of K3G featuring George Clooney, Meryl Streep

Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic

Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS

Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more

Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern

HomeIndia

INDIA

Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM after President's rule lifted

Govindas Konthoujam, the northeastern state's new home minister, also took oath on Wednesday. Yumnam Singh was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party leader on Tuesday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM after President's rule lifted
Yumnam Khemchand Singh.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday (February 4) took oath as the chief minister of Manipur, hours after the President's rule in the state was lifted. Alongside him, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers. Govindas Konthoujam, the northeastern state's new home minister, also took oath. Yumnam Singh was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislative party leader on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Manipur's capital Imphal, reports said. The new chief minister is from the Meitei community, while his deputies Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho are from the Kuki and Naga tribes respectively. Singh is regarded as a non-polarising figure acceptable across party factions, reports said. Singh is a longtime RSS functionary and has previously held key constitutional and ministerial positions in the state. During the President's rule, which lasted one year, Manipur's legislative assembly had been in an inactive state but was not dissolved.

In a post on social media, Yumnam Singh said: "I am confident that with the formation of the new Council of Ministers, peace and development will serve as the guiding principles of the new government." He added: "The political journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Manipur is not without challenges, but our priorities will remain firmly aligned with achieving these ambitious goals."

It has been nearly three years since ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei community and the Kuki people. The Meitei community is dominant in central Manipur's valley areas, while the Kukis dominant in some districts categorised as hill areas. The BJP's Nongthombam Biren Singh was the state chief minister at the time of the clashes, and he resigned from the position in February last year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans'
George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise replace Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan in K3G reimagined by AI; Karan Johar reacts
Karan Johar reacts to AI video of K3G featuring George Clooney, Meryl Streep
Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic
Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April
Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: A Detailed Comparison of AI voice Dictation Tools
Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: A Detailed Comparison of AI voice Dictation Tools
From a Small Village to South Asia's No.1 MMA Fighter: Sonam Zomba in a MuscleBlaze Documentary
From a Small Village to South Asia's No.1 MMA Fighter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion
IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary, sings in Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, got inspired from...
The 50: Meet Yung Sammy, Nigerian rapper who faced racism from Sapna Choudhary,
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster', why is Roadies gang leader after Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner? Know about their feud
The 50: Prince Narula labels Elvish Yadav as 'Reel Gangster'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement