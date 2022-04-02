BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari suspended from West Bengal Assembly, accuses Mamata Banerjee

After the violent ruckus in the West Bengal Assembly, where legislators of the ruling and opposition coalitions clashed inside the assembly on March 28, the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been suspended from the remaining session of the House.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday slammed the Trinamool Congress government over his and four other BJP MLAs' suspension from the West Bengal assembly and said there was an "emergency-like environment" in the state.

The BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in "fear psychosis" as she was facing relentless agitation for the first time. He also said that the voice of "opposition was being stifled".

"Emergency-like environment in West Bengal. CM is in a state of fear psychosis as she's facing constant & relentless opposition for the 1st time. Voice of the Opposition is being stifled," Adhikari said in a tweet.

He attached a letter received from the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat which stated that he has been suspended from the assembly from March 28 till the remainder of the session which commenced on March 7.

"I am directed to state that on a motion adopted by the House on March 28, you have been suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session which commenced on the 7th March 2022," said the letter sent by the secretary of the state assembly.

Adhikari and four other BJP MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence. Eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum last week after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).