Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on Thursday, twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 04, 2020, 06:57 PM IST

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh

: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed MLA Rameshwar Sharma as Protem Speaker till the election of Assembly Speaker.

This comes after Jagdish Devda had resigned as pro-tem speaker after his inclusion in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Devda resigned on July 2 as he was made part of the cabinet headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier on Thursday, twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.