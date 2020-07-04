BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh

: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed MLA Rameshwar Sharma as Protem Speaker till the election of Assembly Speaker.

This comes after Jagdish Devda had resigned as pro-tem speaker after his inclusion in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Devda resigned on July 2 as he was made part of the cabinet headed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier on Thursday, twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.