BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

First-time MLA Maithili Thakur questioned the state of crumbling hospital infrastructure in her constituency, sparking a discussion in the Legislative Assembly.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly's budget session witnessed a significant moment when first-time MLA Maithili Thakur questioned her own party's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, over the deplorable state of a government hospital in her constituency. The hospital in Kurason Nadiyami of Tardeeh Block was described as unsafe, with plaster falling from ceilings, deep cracks in walls, and rainwater leaking into wards, posing a direct threat to patients' lives.

Maithili Thakur questions her own party's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey

Thakur's intervention during Question Hour highlighted the dire need for better healthcare infrastructure. She expressed dissatisfaction with Pandey's initial response, which downplayed the hospital's condition as repairable. Thakur emphasized that healthcare services were being run out of a small room, with no MBBS doctor currently posted, despite having two earlier. She clarified that her remarks were an appeal, not an attack, citing Pandey's long tenure in the health department and urging him to act in public interest.

Government's response

Managal Pandey responded that the government was aware of the issue and had approved new buildings for several hospitals. However, this assurance failed to convince Thakur, and the exchange briefly heated up the House. Thakur shared a video of the interaction on social media, which went viral and drew praise for her bold stance.

"No compromise with public health is acceptable. Providing better, accessible and quality health facilities to the people of the region is our priority," Thakur wrote on Instagram.

Social media's response

Many users praised her intervention, noting that unsafe government hospital buildings are a widespread problem affecting several states across the country. "Well done..and the way you gracefully disagreed and requested to relook is really appropriate and is worth appreciating," a user commented.

The episode highlights concerns about staff shortages, risky infrastructure, and delayed project implementation, directly impacting patient safety and access to care. Thakur's bold move has sparked a necessary debate on public health in Bihar, emphasizing the need for enhanced funding, better staffing, and transparent governance.