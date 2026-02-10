FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

G42 joins Vietnamese consortium to build nationwide AI infrastructure

The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of Mayank Raj

Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of Mayank Raj

The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of

Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Madras HC allows producer of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

HomeIndia

INDIA

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

First-time MLA Maithili Thakur questioned the state of crumbling hospital infrastructure in her constituency, sparking a discussion in the Legislative Assembly.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Bihar Legislative Assembly's budget session witnessed a significant moment when first-time MLA Maithili Thakur questioned her own party's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, over the deplorable state of a government hospital in her constituency. The hospital in Kurason Nadiyami of Tardeeh Block was described as unsafe, with plaster falling from ceilings, deep cracks in walls, and rainwater leaking into wards, posing a direct threat to patients' lives.

Maithili Thakur questions her own party's Health Minister, Mangal Pandey

Thakur's intervention during Question Hour highlighted the dire need for better healthcare infrastructure. She expressed dissatisfaction with Pandey's initial response, which downplayed the hospital's condition as repairable. Thakur emphasized that healthcare services were being run out of a small room, with no MBBS doctor currently posted, despite having two earlier. She clarified that her remarks were an appeal, not an attack, citing Pandey's long tenure in the health department and urging him to act in public interest.

Government's response

Managal Pandey responded that the government was aware of the issue and had approved new buildings for several hospitals. However, this assurance failed to convince Thakur, and the exchange briefly heated up the House. Thakur shared a video of the interaction on social media, which went viral and drew praise for her bold stance.

"No compromise with public health is acceptable. Providing better, accessible and quality health facilities to the people of the region is our priority," Thakur wrote on Instagram.

Social media's response

Many users praised her intervention, noting that unsafe government hospital buildings are a widespread problem affecting several states across the country. "Well done..and the way you gracefully disagreed and requested to relook is really appropriate and is worth appreciating," a user commented.

The episode highlights concerns about staff shortages, risky infrastructure, and delayed project implementation, directly impacting patient safety and access to care. Thakur's bold move has sparked a necessary debate on public health in Bihar, emphasizing the need for enhanced funding, better staffing, and transparent governance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of Mayank Raj
The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC
Madras HC allows producer of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw case against CBFC
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus
Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'
Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement