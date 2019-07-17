BJP MLA caught brandishing gun in viral video expelled from party for 6 yrs

Champion who was under suspension from his party for indiscipline was caught on camera dancing to Bollywood item songs while holding guns in both his hands and one in his mouth. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The BJP on Wednesday expelled for six years party MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion who was seen dancing to Bollywood tunes and brandishing guns in a viral video.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

State BJP Chief Shyam Jaju had recommended the central BJP leadership to oust Champion from the party.

The BJP legislator was also heard using abusive and foul language in the clip while shaking a leg on the song from the famous Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun.' His supporters were also seen supporting him in the shameful act.

Champion, however, had termed the entire episode as a conspiracy. "This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I have been targeted by the press and they are putting false allegations," he had said.

"I'm not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What is my crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping a licensed gun a crime?" he had argued.







