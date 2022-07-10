Uttarakhand: BJP MLA among 60 rescued after being stuck mid-air on ropeway for 45 mins

Screengrab/Twitter

A technical issue left at least 60 people, including a BJP MLA from Uttarakhand, stranded in a cable car for 45 minutes. All 60 people who were trapped in the trolley at the Surkanda Devi Temple ropeway in the Tehri district have now been rescued.

"All the passengers have come out safely and the ropeway is now running smoothly. No passenger is trapped in the trolley," Tehri Garhwal SSP Navneet Bhullar told ANI.

However, BJP MLA Kishore Upadhyay said that the ropeway becoming stuck in the air is a severe problem. "Nobody's life can be in danger because of us. I'll bring it up with the ropeway owners and the relevant authorities "he stated.

He further stated that the administration should make certain that such an incident does not occur again.

In a similar incident that took place in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, at least 15 people were stuck in the cable car mid-air who were later rescued with military efforts in over 40 hours. Three people also died in the incident.

In June, a total of 11 people were stranded for hours after a cable car was stuck in mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. They were rescued after a six-hour-long operation undertaken by the NDRF and other agencies.

(with inputs from agencies)