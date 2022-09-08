Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BJP MLA, 4 others injured, relative killed in road accident in MP

The accident took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday near Bagrod crossing.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

BJP MLA, 4 others injured, relative killed in road accident in MP
Image for representation

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Leena Jain and four other persons were injured while a relative of the legislator was killed after their car collided with a truck in Vidisha district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday near Bagrod crossing, City Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey said. The car collided with the truck while trying to save a cow on the road, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to Vidisha medical college where one of the car occupants, identified as Prem Bai Jain (85), succumbed during treatment, Chief Medical Officer Dr Vaibhav Jain said.

The deceased was the mother-in-law of Leena Jain, the MLA from Basoda in Vidisha, according to family sources. The condition of the MLA and four other injured persons was not serious, the police official said.

The MLA's husband said they were returning after visiting a temple in Gyaraspur during the ongoing Paryushan festival. He said his car was behind the vehicle in which Leena Jain and his mother were travelling.

READ | Amit Shah security breach: How fake Home Ministry ribbon led to Hemant Pawar's arrest? Blow by blow account

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.