BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

J-K: Two terrorists killed in intense encounter near Kathua-Udhampur border

BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...

Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...

The protesters, including women, raising slogans and carrying placards tried to approach Gandhi's residence 10 Janpath, marching from Vigyan Bhawan but police stopped them.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...
The members of Delhi BJP's Sikh cell on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near 10 Janpath here over his statements concerning the Sikh community.

The protesters, including women, raising slogans and carrying placards tried to approach Gandhi's residence 10 Janpath, marching from Vigyan Bhawan but police stopped them.

Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on Monday, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this, and not about politics.

Gandhi asked the name of one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows during the programme. "What is your name, brother with the turban," he asked.

"The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions," said Gandhi.

The protesters raised slogans against Gandhi and demanded his apology for allegedly "humiliating" Sikhs and held the Congress responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the country.

The BJP has come down heavily on Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a "dangerous narrative" by speaking on "sensitive issues" abroad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
