BJP may nominate star cricketer Mohammed Shami to contest Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal: Report

BJP is mulling over the possibility of nominating India star cricketer Mohammad Shami from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP is mulling over the possibility of nominating India star cricketer Mohammed Shami from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to India Today report. Shami represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and still participates in the state's domestic cricket.

Sources revealed that the BJP approached Shami with the proposal to contest the election. But, Shami has not confirmed his decision as of now. The report also revealed that the BJP is considering Shami as a potential candidate in the upcoming general elections in West Bengal.

Internal discussion within the BJP suggests that his candidacy might boost the party's chances of gaining victory in minority-dominated constituencies in Bengal. If Shami agrees to the BJP's proposal, then he might contest from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, which has been in the news after the recent violence witnessed in Sandeshkhali village.

Currently, the 33-year-old is on a break from playing international matches as he recovering from his recent surgery. Shami has been out of action since India's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign when he helped the team reach the final by taking 24 wickets in seven matches.

Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders meet to finalise party's candidates

After India lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia, PM Modi individually met all the players in the dressing room and consoled them. He praised Mohammad Shami for his remarkable performance throughout the campaign and also hugged him.