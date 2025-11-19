BJP makes BIG decision, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs; Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Oath ceremony likely to be on...

Ahead of Bihar's Chief Minister and Deputy CM's oath-taking ceremony on November 20, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as reports suggest.

Ahead of Bihar's Chief Minister and Deputy CM's oath-taking ceremony on November 20 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to tender his resignation to Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday, November 19.

While Nitish Kumar is likely to return as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time, there are also speculations of some 'surprise element' in the new government. Amid speculations, no new CM has been confirmed yet.

However, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, as India Today reported. Both Samrat Choudhury, a leader from the backward classes, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, a Bhumihar, have been re-elected from their constituencies, Tarapur and Lakhisarai, respectively. BJP made this decision at a meeting ahead of the formation of the new government.