BJP looting people's money in name of development: Former CM Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, claiming that the BJP is pro-rich and is looting people's money in the name of development.

"In the name of development, the BJP government is stealing people's tax money. I do not own any predatory businesses. These parties will construct a new Sri Lanka for you. So you determine whether or not you want such parties "Kumaraswamy said.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis, which threatens to erase years of development gains and significantly jeopardizes the country's capacity to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He warned that if poor people are harassed, then Sri Lanka kind of response will be seen here too.

Inaugurating the Janata Mitra program at Dasarahalli's Abbigere and Hosakerehalli, he added, "The JD(S) party, according to some, has no support in Bengaluru. During the upcoming Assembly elections, I'll demonstrate whether or not our party has a strong local presence. The situation in Sri Lanka will also occur here if there is violence against the poor. Do you want political parties to establish a new Sri Lanka?"

"Be wary of the BJP. Do not believe the statements of PM Modi. Modi and the BJP are for the wealthy, who come to cast their votes by spending money on elections. They are having fun looting your money. He supports the wealthy, not the underprivileged."

Further speaking on the PSI recruitment scam in Karnataka, the former CM said, "Lakhs of money spent to get PSI post. There is a situation where bribery is required everywhere."