BJP Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat passes away after long battle with illness

BJP Lok Sabha member Girish Bapat dies after prolonged illness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday, party sources said. He was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years. The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in critical condition and was on life support.

"Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us today. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment," said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.

He said Bapat's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening. Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

