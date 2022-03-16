Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BJP likely to keep Pramod Sawant as Goa CM, N Biren Singh as Manipur CM

Both N Biren Singh and Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 16, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

BJP likely to keep Pramod Sawant as Goa CM, N Biren Singh as Manipur CM

The BJP is all set to retain N. Biren Singh and Pramod Sawant as chief minister of Manipur and Goa respectively, sources in the party said. A BJP insider said that after detailed discussion, the party central leadership has approved the names of Sawant and Singh for the post of chief minister of Goa and Manipur respectively.

Singh served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 2017 to 2022. Sawant was made chief minister of Goa after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March 2019. In Goa, the BJP won 20 out of 40 seats and received support of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which won two seats.

In Manipur, the BJP got the majority on its own for the first time. Both Singh and Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Late Monday evening, the top BJP leadership met at Prime Minister Modi’s residence to discuss the formation of the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

READ | BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2022 DECLARED at onlinebseb.in – Know steps to download scorecard

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.