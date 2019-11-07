Headlines

India

BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor as deadlock over govt formation continues

Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not a part of the delegation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 08:19 AM IST

As the power tussle continues over government formation in Maharashtra, a delegation of BJP leaders will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday. The delegation will meet the governor at 10.30 am.

Incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not be part of the delegation. According to sources, the BJP will not stake claim to form a government in Maharashtra without a majority.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns as the latter has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement it claims was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met governor Koshyari and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should form the government as it is the single largest party in the state.

"We met Maharashtra Governor, Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow, to stake claim then they should form govt as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it", he said.

Raut also said that Shiv Sena will not reach any new settlement with the BJP on government formation other than the 50:50 formula that was agreed upon before the polls.

"There was only one line agreement between both the parties before the polls. The thing that was agreed upon when the coalition was discussed is the only proposal. Why waste time in giving and taking any new proposal," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that "good news can come anytime." The leader made the remarks after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first installment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

The meeting was also attended by six Shiv Sena ministers. This is the first meeting where leaders from the warring alliance partners met since the election results were declared on October 24.

