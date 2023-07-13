Watch: BJP leaders lathi-charged in Patna amid protests over alleged recruitment scam

To protest an alleged corruption in the hiring of teachers, BJP workers marched towards the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

To stop BJP members from marching to the Bihar Assembly to protest an alleged teacher recruitment scam, Patna police fired tear gas, water cannons, and batons. The city had been heavily secured in advance of the protest march, which started at Gandhi Maidan.

#WATCH | Patna: BJP workers hold Vidhan Sabha March against Bihar govt on issue of the posting of teachers in the state.



(Visuals from Gandhi Maidan) pic.twitter.com/4DatNuwNGH July 13, 2023

The BJP has accused the Nitish Kumar-led state administration of widespread corruption, which is the subject of the protest. Since Tejashwi Yadav's name appeared on July 3 in the CBI's chargesheet regarding the land-for-jobs scam, the party has fresh ammunition.

The assembly march started from Gandhi Maidan on Thursday (July 13) afternoon. As soon as the crowd reached Dak Bungalow Chauraha, complete preparations were made to stop it there.

Details indicate that the BJP leaders were lathi-charged while participating in a "Vidhan Sabha March."

More details are awaited.