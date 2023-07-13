Watch: BJP leaders lathi-charged in Patna amid protests over alleged recruitment scam

Headlines

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black lacy bikini, watch

Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

Massive king cobra spotted hiding above shoe rack, viral video terrifies internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Seven Teaser: BTS Member Jungkook And Han So-hee Fight On A Date In Music Video

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

Yoga Asanas to increase stamina

AI reimagines Mirzapur characters as Hollywood’s most notorious gangsters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

DNA | School allegedly forcing girls including Hindus to wear hijab in MP

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

HomeIndia

india

Watch: BJP leaders lathi-charged in Patna amid protests over alleged recruitment scam

To protest an alleged corruption in the hiring of teachers, BJP workers marched towards the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To stop BJP members from marching to the Bihar Assembly to protest an alleged teacher recruitment scam, Patna police fired tear gas, water cannons, and batons. The city had been heavily secured in advance of the protest march, which started at Gandhi Maidan. 

The BJP has accused the Nitish Kumar-led state administration of widespread corruption, which is the subject of the protest. Since Tejashwi Yadav's name appeared on July 3 in the CBI's chargesheet regarding the land-for-jobs scam, the party has fresh ammunition. 

The assembly march started from Gandhi Maidan on Thursday (July 13) afternoon. As soon as the crowd reached Dak Bungalow Chauraha, complete preparations were made to stop it there.

Details indicate that the BJP leaders were lathi-charged while participating in a "Vidhan Sabha March." 

More details are awaited. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore firm brought these lesser known luxury brands to India

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva will protect his devotee Pankaj Tripathi, fans say 'this will be historic'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE