Convicted in Muzaffarnagar riots case, BJP leader Vikram Saini dismissed from UP Assembly

According to the notification, the Khatauli assembly seat would be deemed vacant as of October 11, which was the day the court sentenced Vikram Saini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:06 AM IST

The Khatauli seat was declared empty by an issued notification on Monday, according to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha secretariat. On October 11, an MP/MLA court convicted Vikram Saini, a Khatauli MLA, to two years in prison for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The Khatauli seat declared vacant around a month after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was found guilty in the riots case.

According to the notification, the Khatauli assembly seat would be deemed vacant as of October 11, which was the day the MP/MLA court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Saini to two years in prison for the incident. This is the second time in less than 10 days that an MLA has been excluded from the state assembly after being convicted in case that has been filed against them.

Two days after Rampur's MLA and senior SP politician Azam Khan received a three-year term in a hate speech case, the assembly secretariat had earlier on October 29 declared the seat vacant.

Following a letter by RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary to Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana, asking why Rampur MLA Azam Khan was promptly expelled when the court convicted him, but Khatauli MLA Saini had not been, Chaudhary asked why Saini had not been dismissed after receiving a jail sentence. According to RJD chief, “This raises a question on your intention… if it is possible to interpret the law differently for MLAs of the ruling and Opposition parties,” Indian Express reported.

According to Vidhan Sabha sources, the law department was assigned with investigating Khatauli's case to determine whether Saini's two-year prison sentence was covered by the Supreme Court's 2013 judgement, even though disqualifying an MLA was outside the Speaker's authority.

(With inputs from IANS)

