BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 09:24 AM IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a late night post on Twitter, the leader confirmed the news and asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested and isolate themselves. She has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. 

Bharati also said that she will get re-tested after four days.

"Informing you that urged the administration and called a team for COVID-19  testing on the last day of the end of my journey because I had a mild fever for 3 days," she wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

"I followed all the coronavirus guidelines and social distancing in the Himalayas, yet I have just turned coronavirus positive," she said in another tweet.