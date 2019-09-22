BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand may be ousted from saint community

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad is preparing to take major action against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in connection with charges of sexual exploitation of a student of SS Law College, Shahjahanpur. The formal announcement to expel him from the saint community, however, will be made only in the presence of the saints of all 13 akharas at the Parishad meeting to be held in Haridwar on October 10.

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the parishad said the former union minister comes from the saint community and is also Mahamandaleshwar of Mahanirvani Akhara. But the act he is accused of is extremely shameful and condemnable, and brings slander on saints.

"Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to his mistake. But he will have to suffer the punishment for the sins he has committed. He will be ostracised from the saint community until he is proven innocent in a court of law," said Mahant Giri.

Giri, however, sounded cautious of what he believes are conspiracies to discredit the sages and saints. He cited the viral video of three youths seeking extortion of Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, all of whom have been arrested, to push for stringent action against them.