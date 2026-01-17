BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files Rs 100 crore defamation case against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, here’s why

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, say, 'you will start getting work'

Javed Akhtar gives suprise reaction to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark, reveals producers are 'afraid' to approach him

One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Ashutosh Rana 2.0 excels in humourous avatar, Nyra Banerjee marks impressive debut in whacko road trip

Indians evacuated from Iran amid growing protests; describe ‘bad situation, no internet’

When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know in detail

Ram Charan makes big reveal on RRR co-star Jr NTR, calls him 'mad driver', shares inside stories

India's Tech job market set for 12-15 percent growth, 1.25 lakhs new opportunities in healthcare, manufacturing and logistics expected in 2026

Can Nobel Prize be transferred? Award committee clarifies after Maria Machado gives award to US President Donald Trump

The Hundred 2026: MI London appoint former West Indies all-rounder as head coach for men's side

MP Board Exams 2026: Class 10th, 12th admit card released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, check how to download hall ticket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Javed Akhtar gives suprise reaction to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark, reveals producers are 'afraid' to approach him

Javed Akhtar gives surprise reaction to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark

When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know in detail

When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know here

India's Tech job market set for 12-15 percent growth, 1.25 lakhs new opportunities in healthcare, manufacturing and logistics expected in 2026

India's Tech job market set for 12-15 percent growth, 1.25 lakhs new...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeIndia

INDIA

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files Rs 100 crore defamation case against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, here’s why

West Bengal opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Alipore over allegedly linking him and union minister Amit Shah to a coal scam.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files Rs 100 crore defamation case against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, here’s why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

West Bengal opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Alipore over allegedly linking him and union minister Amit Shah to a coal scam.

Suvendu Adhikari, in a post on X, shared  the copy of the defamation file and said he had filed the suit before the court of the civil judge (senior division) at Alipore after Mamata Banerjee failed to respond to a legal notice he had served earlier this month.

On his X he wrote, ‘Smt. Mamata Banerjee, I honour my commitments while you obfuscate issues and people. Your deceptive silence to the defamation notice pertaining to your vile imaginary allegations of my involvement in some alleged coal scam will not help you salvage the situation.’

He added that he seeks Rs.100 crores as damages, which he will donate in charity. He said, ‘I kept my word of dragging you to Court for your deceitful misadventures and filed the suit against you today. Please get in touch with your learned Advocates early or else you will have to soon pay Rs.100 crores as damages to me, which in turn I will be donating to Charity.’

Mamata Banerjee's allegations on Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari sent a legal notice to Banerjee through his advocate in which he claimed that she had publicly linked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to an alleged coal scam while claiming to have evidence January 8 and 9. However,  she did not place any material on record. 

Adhikari in the legal notice had asked Banerjee to prove the allegations made by her within 72 hours or he would file defamation suit against her if she failed to do so.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, say, 'you will start getting work'
Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal
Javed Akhtar gives suprise reaction to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark, reveals producers are 'afraid' to approach him
Javed Akhtar gives surprise reaction to AR Rahman's 'communal thing' remark
One Two Cha Cha Chaa Movie Review: Ashutosh Rana 2.0 excels in humourous avatar, Nyra Banerjee marks impressive debut in whacko road trip
One Two Cha Cha Cha Review: Ashutosh Rana's brilliance in comedy is big surprise
Indians evacuated from Iran amid growing protests; describe ‘bad situation, no internet’
Indians evacuated from Iran amid growing protests; describe ‘bad situation'
When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know in detail
When will Virat Kohli play next ODI match after New Zealand series? Know here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement