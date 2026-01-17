BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files Rs 100 crore defamation case against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, here’s why

Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, say, 'you will start getting work'
INDIA
West Bengal opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Alipore over allegedly linking him and union minister Amit Shah to a coal scam.
Suvendu Adhikari, in a post on X, shared the copy of the defamation file and said he had filed the suit before the court of the civil judge (senior division) at Alipore after Mamata Banerjee failed to respond to a legal notice he had served earlier this month.
On his X he wrote, ‘Smt. Mamata Banerjee, I honour my commitments while you obfuscate issues and people. Your deceptive silence to the defamation notice pertaining to your vile imaginary allegations of my involvement in some alleged coal scam will not help you salvage the situation.’
He added that he seeks Rs.100 crores as damages, which he will donate in charity. He said, ‘I kept my word of dragging you to Court for your deceitful misadventures and filed the suit against you today. Please get in touch with your learned Advocates early or else you will have to soon pay Rs.100 crores as damages to me, which in turn I will be donating to Charity.’
Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari sent a legal notice to Banerjee through his advocate in which he claimed that she had publicly linked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to an alleged coal scam while claiming to have evidence January 8 and 9. However, she did not place any material on record.
Adhikari in the legal notice had asked Banerjee to prove the allegations made by her within 72 hours or he would file defamation suit against her if she failed to do so.